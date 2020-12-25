West Bengal only state blocking cash benefit transfer to farmers: PM Modi

Global  
 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government is not allowing the benefits of the Centre's schemes to reach the farmers in the state, Mamata's "actions against farmers have hurt me a lot", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 during the release of the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

He said, "The farmers of Bengal have been deprived of the benefits of the Centre's schemes.

Bengal is the only state which is not allowing benefits of the schemes to reach the farmers.

Mamata Banerjee's ideology has destroyed Bengal.

Her actions against the farmers have hurt me a lot.

Why is the Opposition quiet on this?"


