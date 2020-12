Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:36s - Published 3 minutes ago

Archbishop of Canterbury says vaccine is a ‘gift of hope’

The Archbishop of Canterbury has reflected on a difficult 2020 during his Christmas day sermon saying the vaccine is a “gift of hope”.

Report by Browna.

