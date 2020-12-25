CDC To Require UK Travelers To Test Negative Starting Monday

United Airlines Unveils New COVID Policy For Travelers From UK To Newark



Starting Monday, customers traveling from London's Heathrow Airport to Newark must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:28 Published 13 hours ago

Visitors to Ireland Will Now Be Able to Quarantine for As Little As 5 Days



Ireland will allow visitors with negative COVID-19 tests to exit quarantine in five days. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:41 Published 3 weeks ago