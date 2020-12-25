Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CDC To Require UK Travelers To Test Negative Starting Monday

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:28s - Published
CDC To Require UK Travelers To Test Negative Starting Monday

CDC To Require UK Travelers To Test Negative Starting Monday

Anyone traveling to the United States from the UK will need to test negative for the coronavirus.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

United Airlines Unveils New COVID Policy For Travelers From UK To Newark [Video]

United Airlines Unveils New COVID Policy For Travelers From UK To Newark

Starting Monday, customers traveling from London's Heathrow Airport to Newark must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published
Visitors to Ireland Will Now Be Able to Quarantine for As Little As 5 Days [Video]

Visitors to Ireland Will Now Be Able to Quarantine for As Little As 5 Days

Ireland will allow visitors with negative COVID-19 tests to exit quarantine in five days.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:41Published
Fauci Warns Of COVID Uptick Related Thanksgiving Travel [Video]

Fauci Warns Of COVID Uptick Related Thanksgiving Travel

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's leading infectious disease expert. Fauci went on ABC Sunday to talk about the status of the virus. Fauci said there "certainly is going to be an uptick" in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published