Ind vs Aus: 'Proud moment, great opportunity to lead India', says Ajinkya Rahane

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:44s
While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia.

Rahane said, "Virat Kohli spoke to all of us (team) before leaving and we had our team dinner in Adelaide and he spoke to us about being positive and playing to our strengths as a team and unit." "We need to back our basics and plans and batting in partnerships," he added.

"It is a proud moment for me to lead India and it is a great opportunity and responsibility as well," Ajinkya further stated.


