LCA and Acadiana aim to Repeat

The road to repeat.... rolling through christmas week... lca trying to win its 4th straight state title.... 2nd in division 3... the wrecking rams pushing for back to back titles... experience from last season matters... but alexandria and st.

Charles are't just 3 gonna hand them the trophy.

"first of all we are excited but overly excited to be playing christmas break," lafayette christian head coach jacarde carter said.

" i think us even during the quarantine we were all out here working hard and we wall brought our grit," lafayette christian kicker louie davies