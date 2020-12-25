Rajinikanth admitted to hospital after ‘severe fluctuations’ in blood pressure
Veteran actor Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals here as he was suffering from severe blood pressure fluctuations, the hospital said in a statement.
He was shooting for a movie here for the past 10 days and had isolated himself and is being monitored closely after a few people on the sets tested COVID-19 positive.
The 70 year-old actor, however, tested negative.
"Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning...Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his BP showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital," Apollo Hospitals said.
Actor-politican Rajanikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on December 25 after complaining of "severe fluctuations in blood pressure". The 70-year-old Tamil superstar earlier this month announced that his upcoming political party will contest the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, and had urged people to support him in his political endeavours.
Makkal Needhi Maiam leader A. Arunachalam joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on December 25. Makkal Needhi Maiam was founded by Kamal Haasan in 2018. Speculations are rife of Kamal Hassan joining hands with Rajinikanth for Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' star cast was snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor posed for the camera. Evergreen, Neetu Kapoor was also clicked at the location. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani joined their team. Actors are all set to start their journey for the new film.
Speaking to ANI on December 25, Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana, Varinder Kumar Sharma said, "Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have been chosen for COVID-19 vaccine dry run to be held from January 27 to 29." "It will be done using dummy vaccine. We have 805 service locations for vaccination," he added.