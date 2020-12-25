Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital after ‘severe fluctuations’ in blood pressure

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital after ‘severe fluctuations’ in blood pressure

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital after ‘severe fluctuations’ in blood pressure

Veteran actor Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals here as he was suffering from severe blood pressure fluctuations, the hospital said in a statement.

He was shooting for a movie here for the past 10 days and had isolated himself and is being monitored closely after a few people on the sets tested COVID-19 positive.

The 70 year-old actor, however, tested negative.

"Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning...Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his BP showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital," Apollo Hospitals said.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rajinikanth Rajinikanth Indian actor

Rajinikanth hospitalised over 'severe fluctuations in blood pressure' [Video]

Rajinikanth hospitalised over 'severe fluctuations in blood pressure'

Actor-politican Rajanikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on December 25 after complaining of "severe fluctuations in blood pressure". The 70-year-old Tamil superstar earlier this month announced that his upcoming political party will contest the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, and had urged people to support him in his political endeavours.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published
Watch: Makkal Needhi Maiam leader A. Arunachalam joins BJP [Video]

Watch: Makkal Needhi Maiam leader A. Arunachalam joins BJP

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader A. Arunachalam joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on December 25. Makkal Needhi Maiam was founded by Kamal Haasan in 2018. Speculations are rife of Kamal Hassan joining hands with Rajinikanth for Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Court summons Rajinikanth over controversial statement in Sterlite factory protest case

 The case is related to the violence which took place in the year 2018 in Vedanta's Sterlite factory in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.
DNA

Apollo Hospitals Apollo Hospitals Indian hospital chain


Veteran Veteran A person no longer serving in a military

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' star cast ready for shoot [Video]

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' star cast ready for shoot

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' star cast was snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor posed for the camera. Evergreen, Neetu Kapoor was also clicked at the location. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani joined their team. Actors are all set to start their journey for the new film.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: 'Dry run will be done using dummy vaccine', informs Ludhiana DC [Video]

COVID-19: 'Dry run will be done using dummy vaccine', informs Ludhiana DC

Speaking to ANI on December 25, Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana, Varinder Kumar Sharma said, "Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have been chosen for COVID-19 vaccine dry run to be held from January 27 to 29." "It will be done using dummy vaccine. We have 805 service locations for vaccination," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:35Published

Covid-19 vaccine dry run on December 28, 29 in Assam, Andhra, Gujarat, Punjab

 Centre will carry out a dry run of Covid-19 vaccination on December 28 and 29 in Assam, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab as a step to prep up for..
IndiaTimes

COVID threatens 'the cultural water cooler' of small movie theaters. Will they survive a slow holiday season?

 Independent movie theaters struggling to survive COVID-19 are set to get billions in federal aid. Will it be enough?
USATODAY.com

Covid-19 vaccine dry run on Dec 28, 29 in Assam, Andhra, Gujart, Punjab

 Centre will carry out a dry run of Covid-19 vaccination on December 28 and 29 in Assam, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab as a step to prep up for..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad

Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday morning, December...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •HinduIndiaTimes


Rajinikanth health update: No visitors allowed, Thalaiva advised complete bed rest

Earlier, in a statement issued by the hospital, it was said that superstar Rajinikanth's blood...
DNA - Published

Rajinikanth hospitalised due to ‘severe blood pressure fluctuations’


Indian Express - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital after blood pressure fluctuates | Oneindia News [Video]

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital after blood pressure fluctuates | Oneindia News

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to a hospital on December 25th morning after fluctuations in his blood pressure. This comes after a few that the shoot for his movie Annatthe was suspended after 8..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published