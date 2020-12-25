New 'Winter Day Center' opens on Christmas Day
A new day center for those experiencing homelessness is officially opening it's doors on Christmas Day.
Maslow's Army poised to open day center for people experiencing homelessnessThe new Maslow’s Army Todd B. Portune Memorial Winter Day Center is expected to be open for business in the next day or two.
