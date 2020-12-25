Global  
 

New 'Winter Day Center' opens on Christmas Day

New 'Winter Day Center' opens on Christmas Day

New 'Winter Day Center' opens on Christmas Day

A new day center for those experiencing homelessness is officially opening it's doors on Christmas Day.


