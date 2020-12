Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:41s - Published 3 minutes ago

Google year in search 2020: Top queries Indians had | Oneindia News

We turn to Google for all our answers, and in this, confusing year specially people had many queries.

So, what were the questions that Indians asked Google in 2020?

Let's find out.

#Google #YearInSearch #Rewind2020