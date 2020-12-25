Cathedral Basilica Of Saints Peter & Paul Continue Tradition Of Midnight Mass Christmas Morning

Christmas Eve Storm Causes Down Trees, Flooding & Power Outages Across RegionA down tree blocked one lane of traffic in Fairmount Park Friday morning.
Dozens Line Up For Tamales In East LA On Christmas EveA popular Christmas tradition for many families in Los Angeles continued in earnest Thursday morning despite the pandemic.
People offer Christmas prayers at Kerala's St. Joseph's Metropolitan CathedralChristmas celebrations commenced in the country on December 25. Devotees gathered for offering the 'Morning Prayer' at Kerala's St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral. Social Distancing and other COVID..