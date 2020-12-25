Cathedral Basilica Of Saints Peter & Paul Continue Tradition Of Midnight Mass Christmas Morning

Christmas Eve Storm Causes Down Trees, Flooding & Power Outages Across Region



A down tree blocked one lane of traffic in Fairmount Park Friday morning. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:46 Published 42 minutes ago

Dozens Line Up For Tamales In East LA On Christmas Eve



A popular Christmas tradition for many families in Los Angeles continued in earnest Thursday morning despite the pandemic. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:44 Published 7 hours ago