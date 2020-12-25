Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Some Stores, Restaurants Open Christmas Day With Adjusted Holiday Hours

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Some Stores, Restaurants Open Christmas Day With Adjusted Holiday Hours

Some Stores, Restaurants Open Christmas Day With Adjusted Holiday Hours

For any last-minute Christmas needs, Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS will keep their doors open today.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Here's what stores and restaurants are open on Christmas Day

Here's a list of who's open for grub and last-minute goodies Christmas Day 2020.
USATODAY.com - Published

What's open Christmas Day 2020? CVS, Starbucks, McDonald's and 7-Eleven make the list but Walmart is closed

What's open on Christmas 2020? For stores, CVS, Walgreens and convenience stores. For restaurants,...
USATODAY.com - Published

Christmas Day 2020: What’s open, what’s closed on Friday? Banks, UPS, mail delivery, restaurants, stores, sto

Does the mail run on Christmas Day 2020? Are banks open? Is the MVC open? What is NJ Transit's...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

New 'Winter Day Center' opens on Christmas Day [Video]

New 'Winter Day Center' opens on Christmas Day

A new day center for those experiencing homelessness is officially opening it's doors on Christmas Day.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 00:53Published
Changes to NKY's annual Christmas Day dinner [Video]

Changes to NKY's annual Christmas Day dinner

It wouldn't be Christmas Day without the annual Northern Kentucky Christmas Day dinner, but there are some changes in place for this year's dinner.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:36Published
Christmas Eve Shoppers Hustle to Grab Gifts in San Francisco's Union Square [Video]

Christmas Eve Shoppers Hustle to Grab Gifts in San Francisco's Union Square

It was far less crowded in the stores surrounding San Francisco's Union Square than it would be on a typical Christmas Eve. Still, many last-minute shoppers showed up. Betty Yu reports. (12-24-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:56Published