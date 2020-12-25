Rochester man helped by act of kindness

Global  
 

Han Vorwerk of Rochester was helped by a stranger during a snow storm and says it's his mission to find the person who helped him and properly thank them.

Well here's a feel good story for you on this christmas morning.

Take a listen.

"and it was, it was my angel.

It was my christmas angel that came and got me home to my family."

Han vorwerk that you see here is talking about a complete stranger.

During the blizzard on wednesday... he was hauling a trailer and the wind and icy roads caused him to jackknife.

He says the first thing he thought of was please don't hit anyone.

He called his wife for help... then out of no where, he sees lights coming up behind him and a truck starts to guide him from stewartville in to rochester.

Vorwerk explains people like who helped him is what america needs right now.

"this person didn't know me from adam.

Whatever intuition or if it was a past truckers experience in the background that just somewhere sensed what i was going through."

Vorwerk says his mission is to find the




