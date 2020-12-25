Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Some Festive Garnishes to Make Your New Year’s Champagne Pop

Video Credit: TPSY - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Some Festive Garnishes to Make Your New Year’s Champagne PopFancy up your midnight toast.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Best 2020 Christmas Albums: Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton & Meghan Trainor | Billboard News [Video]

The Best 2020 Christmas Albums: Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton & Meghan Trainor | Billboard News

The festive season is here, and though this time of the year is full of holiday classics, 2020 gave us some brand new Christmas albums to bop around to. Here are a few to check out this holiday season!

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:23Published
This Christmas Pop-Up Bar in Dunedin will bring you holiday cheer | Taste and See Tampa Bay [Video]

This Christmas Pop-Up Bar in Dunedin will bring you holiday cheer | Taste and See Tampa Bay

This year, Sonder Social Club in Dunedin has transformed into Santa's Social Club, for a much-needed, unique Christmas pop-up bar experience. This new holiday destination is sure to be a festive time!

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:06Published