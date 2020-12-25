Some Festive Garnishes to Make Your New Year’s Champagne Pop



Related videos from verified sources The Best 2020 Christmas Albums: Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton & Meghan Trainor | Billboard News



The festive season is here, and though this time of the year is full of holiday classics, 2020 gave us some brand new Christmas albums to bop around to. Here are a few to check out this holiday season! Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:23 Published 21 hours ago This Christmas Pop-Up Bar in Dunedin will bring you holiday cheer | Taste and See Tampa Bay



This year, Sonder Social Club in Dunedin has transformed into Santa's Social Club, for a much-needed, unique Christmas pop-up bar experience. This new holiday destination is sure to be a festive time! Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:06 Published 2 weeks ago