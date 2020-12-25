Basilica Celebrates Christmas With Distanced Mass
The Basilica of St.
Mary is celebrating both in-person and online this year (1:38).
WCCO This Morning - December 25, 2020
Cathedral Basilica Of Saints Peter & Paul Continue Tradition Of Midnight Mass Christmas MorningThe wind and rain didn't keep Philadelphia Catholics from worshiping.
Pope hols Christmas Mass in near-empty VaticanPope Francis holds Christmas Mass under coronavirus restrictions. In keepingwith social distancing measures, barely 200 faithful – instead of severalthousand – spaced out in the basilica’s pews..
Friends, Family Say Goodbye To Veteran Philadelphia Police Captain Who Lost Life To COVID-19A funeral mass for Capt. Frank Milillo was held at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.