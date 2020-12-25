Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:20s - Published 20 minutes ago

Militants are or trying to remain active in North Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh

Speaking to ANI in Srinagar on December 25, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said, "Sometimes people assume that militancy is limited to South Kashmir, which is not true.

Yesterday's (December 24) encounter in Baramulla is third one in the area in a month or two." "It shows militants are active in North Kashmir or are trying to remain active," DGP added.

Wreath laying ceremony of Constable Mritunjoy Chutia was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on December 25.

He lost his life after suffering injuries during a grenade attack by terrorists on Dec 23 (Wednesday) in Ganderbal.

JandK DGP Singh was present to pay his last tribute to the slain soldier.