Mariah Carey cherishes presents from her twins

The Best 2020 Christmas Albums: Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton & Meghan Trainor | Billboard NewsThe Best 2020 Christmas Albums: Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton & Meghan Trainor | Billboard News
Mariah Carey's longtime make-up artist explains why she doesn't wear red lipstickMariah Carey's longtime make-up artist has revealed the reason why she doesn't wear red lipstick.
Tori Kelly On Covering Mariah Carey's Iconic Christmas SongGrammy Award-winner Tori Kelly has released her highly-anticipated holiday album 'A Tori Kelly Christmas' and tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante about paying tribute to Mariah Carey by covering her..