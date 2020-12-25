Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus pandemic dampens Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Coronavirus pandemic dampens Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem

Coronavirus pandemic dampens Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem

A very somber Christmas this year in the usually very busy Bethlehem, all blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bethlehem Bethlehem Municipality type A in Palestine

Christmas in times of coronavirus, from Bethlehem to Rome [Video]

Christmas in times of coronavirus, from Bethlehem to Rome

From Bethlehem to Rome and beyond, coronavirus restrictions dampened Christmas Eve celebrations on Thursday.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:43Published

Christmas celebrations take different turn in era of coronavirus

 Coronavirus has led to Christmas in 2020 taking on a different appearance around the world – from subdued scenes in Bethlehem to an early start to Midnight..
WorldNews

Covid 19 coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in Bethlehem and worldwide

 Bethlehem has ushered in Christmas Eve with a stream of joyous marching bands and the triumphant arrival of the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, but few..
New Zealand Herald

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Queen offers personal message of hope in her Christmas Day address [Video]

Queen offers personal message of hope in her Christmas Day address

The Queen has delivered a heartfelt message of hope to the country in herChristmas address, praising the “indomitable spirit” of those who have risen“magnificently” to the challenges of the pandemic. In her annual televisedspeech, the Queen paid tribute to the “kindness of strangers” whose actionshave inspired all and, sounding a positive note, said even the “darkestnights” have a promise of a “new dawn”. The message, recorded before BorisJohnson effectively cancelled Christmas for millions, saw the Queen sympathisewith those unable to see family and friends and who just wanted a “simple hugor a squeeze of the hand” as a festive present. Sounding resolute, she toldthe nation “but we need life to go on”, after describing how major religiousfestivals for many faiths had been disrupted this year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 07:19Published
Care home opens doors to visitors for Christmas [Video]

Care home opens doors to visitors for Christmas

Aspen Village Care Home in Hunslet, Leeds, allows residents to have ChristmasDay visitors after they take lateral flow tests. Michael McKimm and Mary Ormereunited with grandma/mum Rose McKimm and Diane Schofield met friend MaryKirby.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:46Published

Bishop T.D. Jakes on keeping Christmas traditions alive amid pandemic

 "We have learned to not take our loved ones and our friends for granted... I think that we have gotten back to what really matters," says Pastor T.D. Jakes.
CBS News

Bishop T.D. Jakes' Christmas message of hope and being intentional this holiday

 Christmas cheer amid the pandemic: Bishop T.D. Jakes joined “CBS This Morning” to talk about how Americans are adjusting their Christmas celebrations and why..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in Bethlehem and elsewhere

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — A stream of marching bands joyously paraded through Bethlehem on...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Newsday


COVID scales back Bethlehem Christmas celebrations

Christmas season in Bethlehem, revered as the birthplace of Jesus, is usually festive and colorful....
Deutsche Welle - Published


Related videos from verified sources

With Christmas around the corner, Indian cities decked up amid pandemic [Video]

With Christmas around the corner, Indian cities decked up amid pandemic

As countries across the globe struggle to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis, Christmas celebrations and year-end festivities are just around the corner. Christmas illuminations brighten up..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:11Published
Preparations for Christmas take place in Bethlehem [Video]

Preparations for Christmas take place in Bethlehem

Preparations for Christmas celebrations in the West Bank city of Bethlehembegan early on Thursday morning amid the coronavirus pandemic. Palestiniansecurity forces were deployed at road blocks to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
See what Bethlehem is like this Christmas [Video]

See what Bethlehem is like this Christmas

This Christmas is like no other in Bethlehem – the biblical birthplace of Jesus Christ. Christmas celebrations are scaled back and social distancing measures are in place to curb the spread of..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:30Published