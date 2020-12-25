Mexico vaccination rollout: Intensive care nurse first to receive shot

Some 200 workers from 27 nations are building a hybrid sailboat on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica designed to carry 350 tons of goods, hoping to demonstrate that in the 21st century it is possible to transport cargo without polluting the environment.
After an initial period of many health restrictions that involved the death of thousands of COVID-19 patients in solitary confinement, Argentina began in August to promote the meeting of patients with their families through various initiatives to ensure dignified treatment.
