Mexico vaccination rollout: Intensive care nurse first to receive shot

Mexico vaccination rollout: Intensive care nurse first to receive shot

Mexico vaccination rollout: Intensive care nurse first to receive shot

Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica begin mass immunisation campaigns as Argentina receives first vaccines from Russia.


