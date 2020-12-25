Mexico vaccination rollout: Intensive care nurse first to receive shot

Through a window, relatives allowed to visit Covid-19 patients in Argentina hospital After an initial period of many health restrictions that involved the death of thousands of COVID-19 patients in solitary confinement, Argentina began in August to promote the meeting of patients with their families through various initiatives to ensure dignified treatment.

Lionel Messi broke Pele’s scoring record for a single club after netting his 644th Barcelona goal against Real Valladolid on Tuesday night. The great Brazilian..

Much of the Argentine capital is left without electricity after fire breaks out near a substation.

Costa Rican hybrid sailboat could curb carbon emissions Some 200 workers from 27 nations are building a hybrid sailboat on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica designed to carry 350 tons of goods, hoping to demonstrate that in the 21st century it is possible to transport cargo without polluting the environment.

The virus reaches all seven continents after 36 people test positive at a Chilean research station.

Here are the top stories for Tuesday, December 22nd: Congress passes COVID aid bill; Fauci gets COVID vaccine; truck drivers stuck in UK; coronavirus-sniffing..

Mexico and Chile start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech jabs, with Costa Rica soon to follow.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An intensive care nurse in Mexico City Thursday became the first person in Latin...