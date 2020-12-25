Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:31s - Published 7 minutes ago

Approached Mamata regarding PM Kisan scheme but none of my letters were answered: WB Governor

While addressing an event in Kolkata on December 25, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he repeatedly approached the Chief Minister of WB, Mamata Banerjee regarding Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to benefit the farmers of the state, but none of his letters were answered by the CM.

He said, "It's a matter of concern for me that farmers of West Bengal could not benefit from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

As Governor, I've repeatedly approached the Chief Minister regarding this issue but none of my letters were answered."