Approached Mamata regarding PM Kisan scheme but none of my letters were answered: WB Governor
While addressing an event in Kolkata on December 25, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he repeatedly approached the Chief Minister of WB, Mamata Banerjee regarding Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to benefit the farmers of the state, but none of his letters were answered by the CM.
He said, "It's a matter of concern for me that farmers of West Bengal could not benefit from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.
As Governor, I've repeatedly approached the Chief Minister regarding this issue but none of my letters were answered."
Speaking to media during an event in Birbhum on December 23, West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Not all balls are meant to be played in the game of cricket and not all balls are meant to be spared. Those who want to put Visva Bharati University into controversy, I appeal them to give total autonomy to institution and Vice-Chancellor." "If you want to contribute in a positive manner for the betterment of public, strengthen democracy, restore faith in the constitution and keep rule of law above all, then don't play every ball. This (remarks against me) is a no-ball," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal's Shantiniketan on December 24. He addressed the students and faculty of the university via video conferencing from Delhi. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' were also present at the event.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government is not allowing the benefits of the Centre's schemes to reach the farmers in the state, Mamata's "actions against farmers have hurt me a lot", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 during the release of the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. He said, "The farmers of Bengal have been deprived of the benefits of the Centre's schemes. Bengal is the only state which is not allowing benefits of the schemes to reach the farmers. Mamata Banerjee's ideology has destroyed Bengal. Her actions against the farmers have hurt me a lot. Why is the Opposition quiet on this?"
