Merry Christmas: Holiday greeting from the KPIX 5 morning news team

Holiday Travel Remains PerilousAll that sunshine really helped yesterday, but once the sun went down, things got worse, Katie Steiner reports (2:31). WCCO This Morning - December 25, 2020
A Christmas Serenade From Denny MalmbergDenny Malmberg was playing at Jerry's Foods in Edina on Christmas Eve with bass player Steve Pikal, so we had to hear more (2:37). WCCO This Morning - December 25, 2020
Powerful Christmas Storm Brings Down Trees, Knocks Out Power To Parts Of Tri-State AreaThe storm caused power problems for tens of thousands of of customers Christmas morning.