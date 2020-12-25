Pittsburgh Today Live Christmas Day Chat: Dec. 25, 2020
Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Holiday EtiquettePittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David chat with Liz Aquino, an etiquette expert.
Heather And David's Christmas MemoriesPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk about some of their favorite Christmas memories.
YaJagoff Yuletide Song for Operation WarmPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey and Celina spoke with organizers at YaJagoff Media about their project Operation Warm.