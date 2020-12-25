Norm's Point owner retires after 46 years

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 7 minutes ago

Norm's Point has been in the Trzynka family for nearly 70 years.

Shop's legacy.

The end of an era for a new haven family.

Talley "today is my dad's last day at the station.

My grandpa started it and he's finishing strong."tom trzynka is retiring after 46 years of working as a mechanic at norm's point.

His daughter kristine talley recalls being a little girl in the shop.talley "just coming in and watching him do oil changes and just watching him lift the car up on the lift.

Anytime that i might have an upsetting i'll come up the station and he'/ always there to give me a hug."the business has been in the family since 1951.

With no formal education or training, and just a passion for cars, norm trzynka opened the shop to provide his wife and nine children.

Daughter norma says her father's work ethic amazed her.

Norma "that's what it's always been for the family: honesty and trust and hard work."tom and his brother dennis took over when his father, a former world war ii military air commando, retired in 1987.

In 2008, dennis passed away from cancer and tom stepped up to the plate.tom "everything ran pretty smooth and i was able to provide a decent living for the family."the trzynka family says the ending is bittersweet.

Norm's wife margaret, 95, says the walls are filled with happy memories.

Margaret "i just always could come here and it would seem like it was home."tom is passing the family legacy over to two long-time employees, brad and spencer, who say he's taught them everything they know.brad "couldn't ask for a better guy to work for he's very caring, understanding."

Spencer " i feel like i've 3 been blessed to have him train me and teach me all the things he has."they say they hope to follow in his footsteps and run as successful of a business as he has.

In new haven, nico pennisi, fox 55 news.

The trzynka family wants to thank the new haven community for their support over the years.

Under the new ownership, they'll reopen doors in