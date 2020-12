Tom Selleck Leaves $2,020 Tip CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:42s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:42s - Published Tom Selleck Leaves $2,020 Tip While many of us are ready for 2020 to be over, it can be a welcome number when it comes in the form of a tip from a celebrity. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend