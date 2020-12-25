Extra 800 troops sent to help clear Kent lorry backlog

The lorry park at Manston Airport in Kent is full as lorries queue back down the A299 amid chaos at the French border. Thousands of HGVs surround the 4,000 capacity site where drivers are to be tested before being allowed to cross the Channel. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Polish lorry driver Greg Baranski, 39, describes the atmosphere and conditionsat Manston Airport as testing begins. More than 5,000 HGVs are being held inthe county, with drivers being tested for Covid-19 before they are allowedinto France. There were reports of disturbances at Dover and at the lorryholding facility in Manston involving those waiting to cross the Channel onWednesday morning, Kent Police said.
Lorry drivers are being forced to spend Christmas in their cabs as delays at Dover continue.
The Queen delivered her annual Christmas Day message where she stated that even though this year has ‘necessarily’ kept people apart, it has ‘in many ways brought us closer.’
Her Majesty also thanked young people for the part they have played in combatting Covid-19.
Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks about a new agreement with France aimed atcurbing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.Home Secretary Priti Patel and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin saidthey wanted to make the route used by more than 8,000 people this yearunviable. They agreed to double the number of French police patrolling a 150kmstretch of coastline targeted by people-smuggling networks.
