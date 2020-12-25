Global  
 

Extra 800 troops sent to help clear Kent lorry backlog

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
A further 800 military personnel have been sent to Kent to help thousands oflorry drivers waiting to cross into France on Christmas Day.

Some 1,100 troopshave been deployed as part of the operation at the English Channel borderafter French Covid-19 restrictions caused severe disruption at the Port ofDover.


