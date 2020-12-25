Argentina receives 300,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the medical fraternity for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic. While speaking at the convocation of Lucknow's King George Medical University via video conferencing, Singh said, “The world has understood that the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. We will always remain grateful to our medical fraternity for their service during the pandemic.” He added that the fight against the novel coronavirus is not over yet. He cautioned people regarding the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus and assured that the fight will not be over till everyone in the world is vaccinated. Singh also said that the Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine will soon be reaching India. Watch the full video for more.

