Argentina receives 300,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended King George Medical University's Foundation Day event on December 22 via video-conferencing. At the event, he said, "The fight is not over yet. You must have heard about the new coronavirus strain in Britain, it is a serious issue. The fight will continue till every person in the world is vaccinated. Our scientists will soon complete the tests and trials of COVID-19 vaccines. Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will also be reaching India." He further said, "Post COVID-19 crisis, the world has understood that the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. We will always remain grateful to them for their service during the pandemic."
A Ramanathapuram-based bakery paid tribute to the late legendary football player, Diego Maradona. Bakery owner made a 6-foot tall cake of Maradona and placed it outside the shop. The 6-foot tall cake has become a public attraction, as people are visiting the shop to get clicked with the cake. Diego Maradona, who made his country, Argentina, win the FIFA world cup in 1986, passed away on November 25.
From a study on whether currency notes can be potent carriers of the virus, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers to discuss a vaccine distribution plan - here are the top news..
