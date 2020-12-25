Environmentalist carves out Vajpayee's portrait on tree trunk on his 96th birth anniversary

Global  
 

An environmentalist paid unique tribute to late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his 96th birth anniversary.

Samarendra Behera expressed his birthday wishes to Vajpayee on December 25 in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.

He carved out portrait of Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the tree trunk.

Samarendra hails from Agada Village of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

The BJP stalwart was famous for his political reign and also for his oratory and poetry skills.


