Environmentalist carves out Vajpayee's portrait on tree trunk on his 96th birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid floral tribute to the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary in Hyderabad on December 25. 96th birth anniversary of late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was observed today. The BJP stalwart was not only famous for his political reign but also for his oratory and poetry skills.
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He unveiled the statue in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur town. Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, "Vajpayee Ji toured Odisha when super cyclone hit the State in 1999. He ensured all help to the State, setting an example of good governance."
Remote areas of Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts are setting up 'indigenous knowledge corners' in some schools where students will be taught using 'Teaching Learning Material' made of resources collected from people. It is an attempt to improve the competence in learning of students after the COVID shutdown, as schools in the state are closed due to the pandemic. "Indigenous knowledge corners in schools are an attempt to provide a learning ecosystem based on students' culture, helping them improve their competence in learning. We are preserving indigenous resources and knowledge in schools," said DP Nilay, Keonjhar District Coordinator for Tribal Educations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 crore as part of the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme on December 25. After the release of the instalment, farmers across the nation interacted with PM and shared their experience. "I received my Kisan Credit Card in 2019. I took an amount of Rs 27,000 on loan from the bank on a mere 4 per cent interest as compared to 20 per cent from intermediaries," Naveen, a farmer from Odisha told PM Modi. "Earlier, I used to do rice farming but I am also interested in gardening. I have planted lemons in 3 acres and guavas in 7 acres of land. We sell them in local mandis and get a good amount for it," said Hari Singh Bishnoi, a farmer from Fatehabad in Haryana. "So far, I have received Rs 10,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under the new farm laws, we can now sell the farm produce to any private business/organisation. This year, I sold 85 quintal soybean to ITC," Manoj Patidar, farmer from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh interacted with the PM.