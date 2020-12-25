2020 Tip Challenge: Tom Selleck Leaves $2,020 Tip At New York Restaurant



Related videos from verified sources Tom Selleck Leaves $2,020 Tip



While many of us are ready for 2020 to be over, it can be a welcome number when it comes in the form of a tip from a celebrity. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:42 Published 3 hours ago Local photographer surprises restaurant server with $1,000 tip from community



With all that has gone on in 2020, smiles have been hard to come by. That's why Caitlin Reilley, a local photographer, decided to brighten a random restaurant server's day with a $1,000 tip. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:47 Published on November 20, 2020 Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip At Restaurant In Plymouth



The Dorchester-raised star left a $2,020 tip at a restaurant in Plymouth for a meal that only cost $35.27. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:16 Published on November 13, 2020