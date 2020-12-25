|
2020 Tip Challenge: Tom Selleck Leaves $2,020 Tip At New York Restaurant
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:24s - Published
More celebrities are taking on Donnie Wahlberg's 2020 tip challenge.
Tom Selleck is paying it forward – literally – this holiday season with a $2,020 tip.
USATODAY.com - Published
Tom Selleck Leaves $2,020 Tip
While many of us are ready for 2020 to be over, it can be a welcome number when it comes in the form of a tip from a celebrity.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:42Published
