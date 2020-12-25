Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia look to turn screw against India who make several changes

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 07:25s - Published
Australia look to turn screw against India who make several changesAustralia and India prepare for the second test in Melbourne

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melbourne Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia

Ind vs Aus: 'Challenge for captain, management to select top 11', admits Rahane [Video]

Ind vs Aus: 'Challenge for captain, management to select top 11', admits Rahane

While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Each and every individual in this team is really capable to do well so it is a challenge for the captain and management to select the top 11." "Jasprit Bumrah is a quality bowler but it is all about bowling in partnerships and bowling towards the plan," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:26Published
Ind vs Aus: 'Proud moment, great opportunity to lead India', says Ajinkya Rahane [Video]

Ind vs Aus: 'Proud moment, great opportunity to lead India', says Ajinkya Rahane

While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Virat Kohli spoke to all of us (team) before leaving and we had our team dinner in Adelaide and he spoke to us about being positive and playing to our strengths as a team and unit." "We need to back our basics and plans and batting in partnerships," he added. "It is a proud moment for me to lead India and it is a great opportunity and responsibility as well," Ajinkya further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published
Will miss Virat in 3 test matches, having him by your side is great thing: Rahane [Video]

Will miss Virat in 3 test matches, having him by your side is great thing: Rahane

While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Role of openers everywhere not only in Australia is very crucial and I don't want to put any pressure on our openers' and just want to give them freedom." "We will definitely miss Virat in 3 test matches because a player like him in your side is a great thing," he added. "Australians are very good in playing mind games so let them do that as we are just focusing on ourselves what we want to do as a unit," Ajinkya further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

India vs Australia: Shubhman Gill, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant get ready for Boxing Day; Wriddhiman Saha, Prithvi Shaw likely to be benched

Saha and Shaw are unlikely to be picked for the remaining Tests in Australia as India look to ring in...
Zee News - Published

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane's Playing 11, Melbourne weather and pitch report for Boxing Day match

India and Australia will square off in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and the visitors are expected...
DNA - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy [Video]

Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy

India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would rather focus on his team than worrying about Australia's "mind games" ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test starting here on Saturday...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:57Published
Australia unlikely to be changed for second India test: Langer [Video]

Australia unlikely to be changed for second India test: Langer

Australia set to field an unchanged team for second test

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:08Published
‘If our batsmen don’t struggle…’: Kapil Dev on Australia series #HLS2020 [Video]

‘If our batsmen don’t struggle…’: Kapil Dev on Australia series #HLS2020

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit about the India and Australia series. He said that it is certain that India’s fast bowlers..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:41Published