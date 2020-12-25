Australia look to turn screw against India who make several changes



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia Ind vs Aus: 'Challenge for captain, management to select top 11', admits Rahane



While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Each and every individual in this team is really capable to do well so it is a challenge for the captain and management to select the top 11." "Jasprit Bumrah is a quality bowler but it is all about bowling in partnerships and bowling towards the plan," he added. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:26 Published on January 1, 1970 Ind vs Aus: 'Proud moment, great opportunity to lead India', says Ajinkya Rahane



While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Virat Kohli spoke to all of us (team) before leaving and we had our team dinner in Adelaide and he spoke to us about being positive and playing to our strengths as a team and unit." "We need to back our basics and plans and batting in partnerships," he added. "It is a proud moment for me to lead India and it is a great opportunity and responsibility as well," Ajinkya further stated. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published on January 1, 1970 Will miss Virat in 3 test matches, having him by your side is great thing: Rahane



While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Role of openers everywhere not only in Australia is very crucial and I don't want to put any pressure on our openers' and just want to give them freedom." "We will definitely miss Virat in 3 test matches because a player like him in your side is a great thing," he added. "Australians are very good in playing mind games so let them do that as we are just focusing on ourselves what we want to do as a unit," Ajinkya further stated. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07 Published on January 1, 1970