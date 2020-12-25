Mayo Doctor Fears Surge After The Holidays

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 days ago

Grandchild ?

"* who s due at any time now.

Coronavirus nearly a million people flew on christmas eve this year and air travel broke a pandemic record according to t?

"* s?

"*a.

While many people aren't listening to the c?

"*d*, one mayo clinic doctor fears of covid?

"*19 hospitalization s spiking.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall is live outside mayo clinic with more jeremy.

Annalise, for doctors like andrew badley who is mayo clinic's chair of its covid?

"*9 research task force, there is fear the covid?

"* 19 hospitalization rates will rise from people being with others today.

Dr badley tells me mayo is seeing alot of people traveling without keeping their distance.

Badley fears an uptick in cases is coming following the holidays.

I asked him though if essential workers like doctors and nurses, recieving the not in the short term.

I think over the course of 2021 um roll out of vaccine is likely to reduce number of cases, number of hospitalization s but i , right now the proportion of the population who has been vaccinated remains very very small with another holiday next week annalise, dr badley fears statistics of positive cases will explode come the new year thank jeremy.

Dr badley is hoping more people will be able to get