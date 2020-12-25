Mayor Norton Stays Home For The Holidays

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

Rochester mayor Kim Norton has been vocal about encouraging Rochester residents to take covid health and safety guidelines seriously

Coronavirus christmas is usually a time for gathering with friends and family.

But today ?

"* the minnesota department of health wants you to put those plans on hold until next christmas.

Indoor gatherings are limited to two households of no more than 10 people ?

"* 6 feet apart from people you don't live with.

Rochester mayor kim norton has been vocal about encouraging rochester residents to take covid health and safety guidelines seriously... this holiday season ?

"* she's practicing what she preaches.

She will not be gathering with family ?

"* but will celebrate t home with her husband.

They have a family zoom call planned with their children and grandchildren to wish each other a merry christmas.

The mayor says she's staying home for the community ?

"* her famiy ?

"* and her own health.

We know that the guidelines say we shouldn't have contact with people outside of our immediate home and we're taking that very seriously.

We want to be able to have many years ahead with our children and grandchildren and are willing to make that small sacrifice of this year's holiday season being quiet and staying home coronavirus mayor norton is also spending her christmas excitedly awaiting the birth of