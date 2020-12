Volunteers with Boca Helping Hands serve Christmas Day feast

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:39s - Published 2 days ago

VOLUNTEERS WITH BOCA HELPINGHANDS AND THE TOWN CENTER ATBOCA RATON ARE TEAMING UP ONCEAGAIN TO FEED A NEED IN THECOMMUNITY.

BUT THIS YEAR DUETO THE PANDEMIC ORGANIZERSWERE FORCED TO SWITCH THINGSUP AND GET CREATIVE.

WPTV NEWSCHANEL 5SHOWS YOU HOW VOLUNTEERS STILLMANAGED TO PROVIDE 5 STARSERVICE.<< THE ANNUAL GIVE BACKCHRISTMAS DAY FEAST IS IN FULLSWING HERE IN BOCA RATON EACHYEAR THE EVENT BRINGS HOPE ANDCHEER TO 500 FAMILIES IN NEED"WEPRESENTS AND CHRISTMAS DINNERSFOR OUR FAMILIES" HOWEVER,THIS PARTICULAR YEAR THINGSARE LOOKING A LITTLE BITDIFFERENT DUE TO THE PANDEMICTO KEEP EVERYONE SAFE,VOLUNTEERS WITH HELPING HANDSAND THE TOWN CENTER WEREFORCED TO MOVE THE EVENTOUTDOORS..

BUT AS YOU CAN SEEPARENTS LIKE JAMES TWIGGERSTILL ENJOYED THE FIVE STAREXPERIENCE "ITWONDERFUL THAT THEY DOSOMETHING LIKE THIS FOR KIDSAND THEY CAN HAVE SOMEPRESENTS AND A MEAL ONCHRISTMAS JUST REALLY A GREATTHING TO DO" HE AND OTHERSWERE ALL GIVEN HOLDAY MEALS..COMPLETE WITH CUISINES TOSATISFY EVERY TASTEBUD ANDPALLET "FROM JOSEPHYOUGRILL MAGGIANOS CHICK-FIL-AOCEANS 234" KIDS ALSO RECEIVEDTOYS AND ENJOYED THE HOLIDENTERTAINMENT FROM SANTA "ELVES AND PEOPLE ON STILTS ANDSNOW ITAND ITS ALSO A JOYOUS OCCASIONFOR EVERYONE INVOLVED ITGREAT EXPERIENCE FOR OURVOLUNTEERS ITEXPERIENCE FOR THE PEOPLE THATNEED IT ITRATON IN PALM BEACH COUNTYKAMREL EPPINGER WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5