As COVID-19 Infections Surge In Los Angeles County

Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Los Angeles County is now testing for a new and more transmissible strain of the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The county has seen a massive surge in cases in recent weeks.

The new strain was first discovered in the UK.

Experts said there hasn't been any indication that the new strain could cause more severe illness.

As coronavirus cases surge in Los Angeles County, officials are now working to test samples for the new and more transmissible strain of coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reported.


