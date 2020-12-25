Global  
 

The next week is crucial for Arsenal's season, says Arteta

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:24s - Published
The next week is crucial for Arsenal's season, says ArtetaArsenal and Chelsea prepare for their Premier League match on Saturday.

Dion Dublin: Positive Arteta has future as football manager [Video]

Dion Dublin: Positive Arteta has future as football manager

Dion Dublin shares his thoughts on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. He expectsthat the Spaniard will find more success in football, but that it may not comeat the north London club. Dublin joins Amazon Prime's Premier League coverageas a pundit next week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Arsenal are a relegation rival - Allardyce

 West Bromwich Albion boss Sam Allardyce says he considers Arsenal a relegation rival in the Premier League.
BBC News
Mikel Arteta: City loss 'another painful moment' [Video]

Mikel Arteta: City loss 'another painful moment'

Mikel Arteta described Arsenal's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City as "painful".The Gunners were outclassed in the heavy loss, leaving them without a win in adomestic game since November 1. Arteta said the result was "a really painfulmoment again".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Guardiola: Mikel Arteta 'an incredible manager' [Video]

Guardiola: Mikel Arteta 'an incredible manager'

Pep Guardiola hailed Mikel Arteta as an "incredible manager" followingManchester City's 4-1 win over Arsenal. The Gunners were outclassed byGuardiola’s Manchester City, who reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals with thecomfortable win at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta has not seen his side win adomestic game since November 1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Sacking Arteta would be a big mistake - Guardiola

 Pep Guardiola says it will be a "big mistake" if Arsenal sack boss Mikel Arteta after Manchester City's 4-1 win over the Gunners in the Carabao Cup.
BBC News

Chelsea to shed seven to fund Haaland bid - Gossip

 Chelsea and Man City to battle for Erling Braut Haaland, Liverpool move for Real Madrid defender, Antonio Rudiger heading to PSG, plus more.
BBC News

Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd all chasing Grealish - Wednesday's gossip

 Liverpool join the race for Jack Grealish, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea chase David Alaba, plus more.
BBC News
Chelsea: 2020 in review [Video]

Chelsea: 2020 in review

A look at the highs and lows of Chelsea's year, from Champions Leaguequalification to Wembley heartache.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published
Frank Lampard happy to see Tammy Abraham back in the goals [Video]

Frank Lampard happy to see Tammy Abraham back in the goals

Frank Lampard was pleased to see Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham get his rewardwith a late brace in the 3-0 win over West Ham on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Match preview: Arsenal v Chelsea [Video]

Match preview: Arsenal v Chelsea

An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between Arsenal andChelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom [Video]

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom

An in-depth look at the head to head stats behind league leaders Liverpool andWest Brom.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

'Leicester v Man Utd is the big one' - Lawro's Premier League predictions v Rick Astley

 Mark Lawrenson takes on singer and Manchester United fan Rick Astley to make predictions for the festive Premier League fixtures.
BBC News

Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal have been better than opponents ‘every single week’ and bemoans Everton time-wasting

Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal side have been better than their opponents ‘every single week’...
talkSPORT - Published

EFL Cup: I want fighters, not victims, says Arsenal boss ahead of Manchester City clash

Under-pressure Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the only way the struggling Gunners are going to...
Mid-Day - Published

Next Arsenal manager odds: Brendan Rodgers among favourites to replace under-fire Mikel Arteta, Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard and Mauricio Pochettino also contenders

Mikel Arteta has overseen Arsenal’s worst start to a league season since 1974. The Gunners suffered...
talkSPORT - Published


‘Arsenal must strongly back Arteta's authority’ [Video]

‘Arsenal must strongly back Arteta's authority’

Alan Smith says Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta needs the full backing of the club, and fears the Spaniard could lose his authority if players believe he will be sacked before the end of the season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published
'Arsenal should stick with Arteta' [Video]

'Arsenal should stick with Arteta'

Nedum Onuoha believes Arsenal would be better off sticking with under pressure boss Mikel Arteta than seeking short-term fixes.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:53Published
What's next for Arteta's Arsenal? [Video]

What's next for Arteta's Arsenal?

Jamie Redknapp and Micah Richards discuss what wrong for Arsenal following their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, and talk about the pressures that Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal team..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:44Published