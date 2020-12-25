Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 day ago

Just before 4 PM on Friday, police were called to the corner of Seymour Ave and James Street in Utica for reports of shots fired.

Gun violence in the City of Utica is on the rise after the city sees its second shooting this week.

one shot on Seymour ave in utica

And jason a oftonight.

T to the hospital after a shooting in the city of utica.

Police are still on scene collecting evidence.

At this point, nobody is in custody.

It is your top story tonight.

Police were called to the corner of james and seymour ave just before four this afternoon.

Police say they found a man shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to saint elizabeth's medical center where he is being treated.

Multiple shell casings were found on the ground and police are trying to determine if this was a targeted or a random act of violence.

".

At this point we are on scene collecting evidence trying to find witness and surveillance information.

Athisr investigation onhether he was the intendedarget or innocee know thahe was struckthere's evt here at james and seymour."

At this point nobody is in custody.

If you have any information, call utica police at 315-223-3556.

Utica police are also investigating a burglary on arnold ave... that may be