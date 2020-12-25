Lafayette outreach ministry providing free warm meals on Christmas

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 minutes ago

With a free warm dinner for dozens of families in greater lafayette.

Abounding love outreach ministry wanted to provide for those in need today.

News 18s micah upshaw tells us how they're doing just that.

Ll intro: the christmas holiday can typically be a tough time for people in need.

Now with covid making it harder to physically connect wh others it's only amplified the struggles.

Today, abounding love leaders are stepping in, in hopes of providing more than just a meal to the community.

S: a lot of agencies do different things for thanksgiving so christmas was our thing.

M: a warm meal on christmas can be hard to come by for people experiencing homelessness.

That's why shonna wilbourn, founder of abounding love outreach ministry wanted to make sure she had the community covered.

S: we wanted to make sure that the under served, the less fortunate, the homeless who don't have what they need in their kitchens for christmas are being served.

M: wilbourn fully shifted her ministry to community outreach this safter d made it hard for her to connect with people in need.

Those attendance are grateful for her taking this initiative.

Mos: it's a blessing, you know, people who do this for the homeless and it's just awesome because, you know, we're stuck out in the cold and a lot of us ain't got a place to go.

M: in addition to a warm meal, wilbourn also gave out blankets and other winter wear.

Mos: the people here were really hospitable, they were really nice to me.

They offered anything they could, you know, we asked for it and it was there.

M: wilbourn hopes this act of kindness carries a lasting impact in those she's serving.

S: we are able to impact them today and to make sure that they have what they need today so that maybe they're sustained so that they'll see a tomorrow.

Ll outro: the event was held from one to six p-m.

Right here at the former hanna community center located on north 18th st.

I am reporting in lafayette, mu news 18.

