Kentucky Kernels Movie (1934) -Clip - Kiss
Kentucky Kernels Movie (1934) -Clip - Kiss Plot synopsis: The Great Elmer and Company, two out-of-work magicians, help lovelorn Jerry Bronson adopt Spanky Milford, to distract him.
When Bronson makes up and elopes, the pair are stuck with the little boy.
But Spanky inherits a Kentucky fortune, so they head south to Banesville, where the Milfords and Wakefields are conducting a bitter feud.
Director: George Stevens Writers: Bert Kalmar, Harry Ruby, Fred Guiol Stars: Bert Wheeler, Robert Woolsey, Mary Carlisle