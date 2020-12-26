Kentucky Kernels Movie (1934) -Clip - Kiss

Kentucky Kernels Movie (1934) -Clip - Kiss Plot synopsis: The Great Elmer and Company, two out-of-work magicians, help lovelorn Jerry Bronson adopt Spanky Milford, to distract him.

When Bronson makes up and elopes, the pair are stuck with the little boy.

But Spanky inherits a Kentucky fortune, so they head south to Banesville, where the Milfords and Wakefields are conducting a bitter feud.

Director: George Stevens Writers: Bert Kalmar, Harry Ruby, Fred Guiol Stars: Bert Wheeler, Robert Woolsey, Mary Carlisle