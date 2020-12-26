Care facilities cope with holiday separation

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 1 minute ago

The gift took too long to arrive.

As coronavirus continues to impact the way families connect this holiday season... kimt news three's anthony monzon is checking in on how christmas is going at senior living communities across our area.

He joins us live.

Anthony?

George... it's certainly not a typical christams for long?

"*term care residents like the ones living in the community behind me.

The pandemic has forced families to stay separated this holiday season... but staff across our area are doing their best to make it a merry christmas for residents with a little technology and good old fashion food.

I spoke with staff at homestead assisted living in mason city.

They say over the last few days they've had a lot of zoom conversations and phone calls with family.

Residents have also received packages and presents... as well as a party earlier this week.... and a big festive meal for today.

Nurse lee hoag says all things considered... residents are "they're doing pretty good.

They've spoken to a lot of family, and a lot of family has, once again, dropped off flowers and bouqets and packages.

We really do have family that are very caring for their loved ones."

And hoag says it's not to say everything is perfect this christams. some residents are feeling a little lonely and miss family... but everyine is trying to make the best of the situation.

Live in thank you anthony.

Hoag adds residents are hoping everyone stays safe... and takes the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available so they can once again see loved ones safely.