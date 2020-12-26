Global  
 

McDonalds Shot

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Columbus police department need your help locating the people who allegedly shot into the McDonald's in East Columbus early this morning.

One employee suffered minor injuries.

Police say the suspects were driving a black chrysler 300 with dark tinted windows and decorative rims. police chief fred shelton says the shooting happened after the customer complained in some way about the payment for the food.

Shelton says the customer then drove out of the line and proceeded to shoot into the side of the restaurant.

The shots broke out some glass, and the employee was struck.

Police say the suspects' vehicle contained three black male occupants and one black female occupant.

Police are not sure which suspect fired the shots.

If you have any information about this incident please call columbus police




