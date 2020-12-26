West Point Police Food

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 8 minutes ago

During this season of giving the folks at Honeypot Catering and Creations in West Point were inspired to do their part.

So they teamed up with west point police to hold what they hope is the first of many feeding the homeless on christmas events.

"christmas day is about giving.

It's not about presents or anything."

On a day where so many are unwrapping gifts and sitting down to a christmas feast...there are plenty of others who don't have a home to go to for the holidays.

"contrary to belief, we do have homeless people here in this community."

So angela colbert, owner of honeypot catering and creations in westpoint, decided to spend her christmas providing hot meals for those in need.

"the state of the world right now, i really just wanted to reach out and feed some of the less forutnate.

You know, everybody's catching it with this pandemic and i just kind of wanted to reach out and help somebody."

Honeypot joinned forces with the west point police department for a feeding the homeless on christmas event..providing turkey dinners with all the fixings free of charge for the less fortunate.

Su: because of the pandemic...the event was carry out only, with the catering team putting together the meals inside the station and the officers stepping outside to give them away.

While honeypot supplied the food, west point police did their part to make sure it made it to those who need it most.

"she knew that the police, chances are we would have an idea where a lot of these people are located and that's true."

Westpoint pd also did their best to get the word out about the free meals in the days leading up to christmas.

"we have patrolmen out, when they meet these people on the street, they tell them that there's an event going on today and told them to come by and get them a plate."

They even went out and delivered plates of food to needy members of the community like rider pruett, who is not homeless but does rely on food stamps."

"i really thank the officers for giving me this plate, this food, it's a tremendous thing.

They're doing a tremendous great job and i thank them for what they're doing today."

In west point...stephen pimpo...wcbi news honeypot told us they donated enough food for almost 300 meals.

West point police say several of those meals also went to area first responders working on christmas day and inmates at the clay county jail.