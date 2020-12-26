Utica homicide victim's home burglarized

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 minutes ago

Upon arrival it was learned that an individual had just witnessed two parties exit a residence there carrying bags of items.

On December 24th, 2020 Utica Police units were dispatched to Arnold Ave regarding a Burglary in progress investigation.

To the homicide on howard ave that happened wednesday night.

Police say the burglary happened yesterday.

When they arrived, a witness said they saw two people leave the home carrying bags.

The witness also saw both suspects get into a black jeep wrangler and drove toward the gilmore village apartment complex.

Police say the jeep then began to chase the witness and her sister in their vehicle... as this was happening... someone inside the jeep started shooting at the witnesses car.

Police later learned that the house that was burglarized, was the residence of homicide victim, martin martinez, who was shot and killed on wednesday night.

Police say all of the christmas presents that martinez had purchased for his children... were stolen.

If you recognize the individuals in these pictures... or the black jeep... contact utica police.

