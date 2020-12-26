Global  
 

Colorful Christmas Carnival concludes in JandK's Patnitop

Colourful Christmas Carnival enthralled audience on its last day on December 25 in JandK's Patnitop.

The event was inaugurated by CEO Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) Sachin Dev Singh Jamwal.

Various folk songs and dances were presented by the artists of JandK Arts and Cultural Academy which enthralled the tourists.

After the Christmas festival, three day long winter carnival will also be organised from December 29 to December 31.

Various stalls of handicrafts, handlooms and food stalls were also centre of attraction.


