Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:28s - Published 4 days ago

Bitcoin Leaps To Record High

On Friday, Bitcoin hit a new record high of $24,661.

Business Insider reports that investors on social media platform declared a "Merry Bitmas." Bitcoin continues to be one of the market's coronavirus winners.

Investors are optimistic it will continue to soar and even pose a threat to safe havens like gold.

Blockchain.com observed a 40.46% growth in wallet creation year-to-date on its crypto exchange.