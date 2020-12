Volunteers with AfterHours Denver gathered on Christmas Day in Highlands Ranch to sort and sanitize donations, which will be later delivered to social service organizations and street teams throughout the Denver area.



Related videos from verified sources People experiencing homelessness could soon have a safe outdoor site at Capitol Hill church



"What I’m hearing is that we do want it and what I’m hearing from the community is what they don’t want are encampments that are unregulated, unchecked and unsupervised." Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:08 Published on November 5, 2020 Denver Voters Approve Sales Tax Increase To Fund Services For Homeless



Denver voters approved a new retail sales tax that would be used to fund services for people experiencing homelessness. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:23 Published on November 4, 2020