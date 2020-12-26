Youths showcase their talents at 'Jashn-e-Baramulla' event

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully carried out the trials of the Medium Range Surface to Air missile systems on December 23. It was developed for the Indian Army. The missile secured a direct hit on the target in the trials.
Chilai Kalan music festival was organised by the Indian Army at the Batpora Sports Stadium in the Shopian district of South Kashmir. Aim of the music festival was to promote Kashmiri culture, handicraft and cuisine.The event witnessed crowd turnout of over 3,000 locals from Pulwama, Budgam and Shopian. Several local artists charmed the audience with their melodious and energetic performances, which compelled the locals to get on their feet and dance.One of the visitors said, "Around 2,000 - 3,000 people have come here from all walks of life. Everyone is happy as a good relationship is being established with army personnel as Shopian already holds a bad reputation for having militancy issues. Therefore I think, the program was a good initiative." GOC Victor Force, Major General Rashim Bali said, "As you can see the audience turnout here, it straight away shows that there are no differences, which Pakistan constantly tries to create. If we keep on going like this than our expectations from 'peace' will be attained soon."
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on December 24. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wanigam Payeen in Kreeri area of Baramulla district of north Kashmir this morning. They received information about the presence of militants in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the forces. The operation is on and further details are awaited. Watch the full video for more.
Polling is underway for the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on December 04. People were seen standing in a long queue at a polling booth in Chak Jafar Village in Jammu, waiting for their turn to cast their votes. Similar scenes were witnessed in Rajouri and Baramulla district which are part of the third phase of the voting. First-ever DDC elections are being held in eight phases and will go on till December 19. Counting of votes will take place on December 2
Colourful Christmas Carnival enthralled audience on its last day on December 25 in JandK's Patnitop. The event was inaugurated by CEO Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) Sachin Dev Singh Jamwal. Various folk songs and dances were presented by the artists of JandK Arts and Cultural Academy which enthralled the tourists. After the Christmas festival, three day long winter carnival will also be organised from December 29 to December 31. Various stalls of handicrafts, handlooms and food stalls were also centre of attraction.
Speaking to ANI in Srinagar on December 25, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said, "Sometimes people assume that militancy is limited to South Kashmir, which is not true. Yesterday's (December 24) encounter in Baramulla is third one in the area in a month or two." "It shows militants are active in North Kashmir or are trying to remain active," DGP added. Wreath laying ceremony of Constable Mritunjoy Chutia was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on December 25. He lost his life after suffering injuries during a grenade attack by terrorists on Dec 23 (Wednesday) in Ganderbal. JandK DGP Singh was present to pay his last tribute to the slain soldier.
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood walked up to the fast food stall in Hyderabad with his mask on. Sood has been fulfilling wishes of people since the lockdown. Sonu started helping migrant workers stuck in Mumbai to reach their hometowns during lockdown. The owner of the fast food stall named after the actor, 'Laxmi SonuSood Fast Food Stall'. The owner of the fast food stall thanked Sood for paying visit.
Kajol Devgn to make her debut on the digital platform with Tribhanga next year. It will be co-produced by Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. After the lockdown was imposed in the UK earlier this week, Bollywood celebs including Priyanka Chopra and Aftavb Shivdesani got stuck there.
Starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Starring in lead roles playing their real parts of that of an actor and director in reel life, AK vs AK is your conventional Bollywood masala film, and no, you can't afford to leave your brains behind while watching it. It's made intelligently, has a clever screenplay, even smarter direction and some ace performances that make it a wholesome watch. Kapoor's and Kashyap's camaraderie even while having a spat, looks so real that you are left to wonder if they're actually venting out for some old grudge or are they doing it just for the film. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK vs AK is an edge of the seat thriller that makes you guessing what's next and eventually treats you with the fabulously written climax. It also features Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in supporting roles. It's currently streaming on Netflix.
Srinagar's Dal Lake once again has regained its charm of water sports activities after months of halt. The lockdown shut all the sports activities in the Valley and bound people to stay in their houses..