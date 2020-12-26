Youths showcase their talents at 'Jashn-e-Baramulla' event

Global  
 

Jashn-e-Baramulla a culture event organised in Baramulla by Chinar Corps of Indian Army to promote talent of the youth of Kashmir.

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel also attended the event to support the artists of Kashmir.

The event also marks the starting of Chillai Kalan period to soothe the nerves and promote talent many events were organised promoting talent, cultural spirit and productive youth engagement.

Many participants gave their breath-taking performance in the Kashmir's Got Talent and mesmerised the locals with their singing, cultural dance, folk music and mimicry.

The K9 warriors from the Army Dog Unit displayed their obedience and guarding prowess which left the audiences in surprise.


Ameesha Patel Ameesha Patel Indian actress


Indian Army Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces

