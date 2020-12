Letters to Satan Claus Movie (2020) - Karen Knox, Jessica Clement, Joseph Cannata

Letters to Satan Claus Movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Letters to Satan Claus revolves around Holly who, after returning to her hometown of Ornaments as a big-city news reporter, faces off with the demon of her past following a simple misspelling made in her letter to Santa.

It's a harmless mistake that summons Satan to kill her parents.

Genre: Horror, Comedy Director: Emma Jean Sutherland Writer: Michael Zara Stars: Karen Knox, Jessica Clement, Joseph Cannata