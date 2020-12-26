Die Influencers Die Movie (2020) - Lizzy Borden, Devhorra Dark, Seth Fischer

Die Influencers Die Movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Alpha male social media star Stue Harrington (Frankie Rivers) dupes a group of his peers into an overnight live-streaming event at an abandoned movie studio in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Deep behind the old movie sets is the lair of a savage blood thirsty Clown Model - Moxie (Tabitha Stevens) who's directed to kill these intruders by a sinister Otherworld-Coyote (Lizzy Borden).

It's a bloody 80's style kill-fest.

Director: Gary Dean Orona Writers: Kelly Garrett-Orona, Mike Karaoke, Gary Dean Orona Stars: Lizzy Borden, Devhorra Dark, Seth Fischer