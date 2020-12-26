Slayed Movie (2020) - Jim Klock, Mike Capozzi, Coel Mahal

Slayed Movie (2020) - Plot synopsis: Five years after a Christmas Eve massacre in Harris County, AZ, when a crazed killer returns to an impending condemned water treatment plant to terrorize and kill again.

Only this time, the lone survivor from that tragic night is waiting to make this Santa-clad monster pay for what he did.

Genre: Horror Directors: Jim Klock, Mike Capozzi Writer: Jim Klock Stars: Jim Klock, Mike Capozzi, Coel Mahal