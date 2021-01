Mrs. Santa Claus Movie (1996) - Angela Lansbury, Michael Jeter, Terrence Mann

Mrs. Santa Claus Movie (1996) - Plot synopsis: Neglected by her husband during the pre-Christmas rush, Mrs. Claus (Dame Angela Lansbury) takes the reindeer and sleigh out for a drive, only to end up stranded in the multicultural neighborhood of Manhattan's Lower East Side of the early 1900s.

Genre: Comedy, Family Director: Terry Hughes Writer: Mark Saltzman Stars: Angela Lansbury, Michael Jeter, Terrence Mann