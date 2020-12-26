Shepherd's House military veterans receive Christmas surprise

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago

Army veterans share their stories of holiday loneliness as they recover from problems developed while serving in the military.

For joining us tonight... hope your all having a safe holiday.

Mostof you are... speniding christmas with their families, but some local veterans are doing their best to recover after serving our country.fox 55's mallory beard gives us a look at how these men chose to spend their holiday this year.

3 tom liese spent his first chri house t shepherd today.., but its not his first away from family.the army veteran will reach his six month sobriety milestone next week.

Robert house// army vete hard for it ever me shepherd house residents have family that live locally, but for him...robert liese//army veterano, nope.

Closest family i have is about three and half, four hours away.

Wife and children... ope, none.

He case for many veterans recovering from substance abuse.

Now, some of them spend holidays feeling alon .but liese says he foun support in shepherd house, a recovery program for veterans he now calls family.

Robert liese//army veteran woke up here... we had the most phenomenal christmas get the veterans woke up to gifts and a spread of food prepared by the h use cooks.

Haven experienced a christmas like that in homas a while.

Pfluegerhey rmy veteran really gave us more than i could ask for.rmy veteran and resident thomas pflueger says after battling alcoholism, holidays can be difficult to enjoy.thomas pflueger// ahen veteran it comes thanksgiving and christmas i e always been but he staff at shepherdown.- house and their commitment to recovery... made this year different.thomas pflueger// army vethis place has really brought me out of my depression.

Now i enjoy the holidays... e enjoyed this holiday like none other.n fort wayne, i mallory beard fox 55 news.

If you have a food or clothing donation for veterans at the shepherd's house, please call 424-2500.

The staff ask that you leave your donation on the bench for covid-19