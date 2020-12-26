Madison family continues must-see Christmas display of 30 years

Watch as this mini Australian Shepherd tries to carefully remove a hamburger from her family's Christmas treeWatch as this mini Australian Shepherd carefully removes an unusual ornament from her family's Christmas tree - a McDonald's hamburger. Jason Flynn and his family have an unusual tradition of hanging a..
Homeowner's final year of Christmas lights in Ahwatukee2020 is the last year for the Taylor Family's extravagant Christmas display in Ahwatukee. Kim Taylor said the family is looking to downsize and take a bit of a break. He also thanks everyone who has..
Two strangers offer to adopt a family of five for the holidays, giving them a merry ChristmasAfter Nancy Potwine received help from strangers who had seen her story 18 years ago, she vowed to help other families at Christmas. This year it was a struggling mom of four who was received the..