Social Care: The Other Health Crisis

France ban on UK freight causes chaos at Dover portBritish Trucks carrying essential goods and produce to and from France are now stranded at closed ferry ports and tunnels.
UK, ‘sick man of Europe’, holds crisis talks amid mutant virusFrance closes borders and several countries ban UK passengers in a bid to limit mutant coronavirus infection gripping nation.
Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strainCountries place new restrictions on travel to and from the UK due to concern over a new strain of coronavirus spreading rapidly.